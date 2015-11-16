British salon owner April Major has taken an unconventional (okay, totally absurd) course of action following the devastating attacks in Paris on Friday: by refusing to book any "muslin [sic] or Islamic" clients.
"Blinks of Bicester are no longer taking bookings from anyone from the Islamic faith whether you are UK granted with passport or not," the 43-year-old wrote on the company's Facebook page, which has since been deleted. "Sorry but time to put my country first."
As Jezebel reported, the internet — being the hilarious hub of instant reactions that it is — reacted accordingly.
hitting ISIS right where it hurts by denying them of their eyelash extensions pic.twitter.com/tzQUPgGlHj— zoe (@zoeellison_) November 15, 2015
Some also started posting faux reviews to the salon's site.
And now people are leaving hilarious reviews of her salon: https://t.co/p5H3B4dqKU pic.twitter.com/uhwxMSBqth— Simon Howard (@fraggletastic) November 15, 2015
After receiving the slew of messages, Major posted another aggressive message on Facebook.
"I have been inundated with messages tonight as I said I would not book any muslin [sic] or Islamic client. I stand by that completely as a UK citizen. However those that want to call me a racialist [sic]. Think on. My life is with ragga and patowoire [sic] language with Trinidad has been since u was 5 growing up in Deptford," she wrote. "I'm a private business and not Ltd so I can say what I want about clients and my choice!!! Thought so. My solicitor confirmed it so please ring the local Constabulary. Sure the [sic] will charge you for wasting police time."
Unfortunately for Major, this turned out to be untrue and she has since been arrested. "The woman was arrested under section 19 of the Public Order Act, which relates to the display of written material which is threatening, abusive, or insulting with the intention of stirring up racial hatred, and for producing malicious communications," a police spokeswoman said, reports The Telegraph.
Whether Major will be charged is still TBD, but it's a relief when "racialists" are put in their place, so we salute these worldwide-web do-gooders. There couldn't be a worse reaction to the horrible tragedy that has occurred (or to anything, really), and the internet agrees.
For full coverage of the attacks on Paris, click here.
