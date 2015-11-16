Khloé Kardashian Says There Is Nothing Left Of Bruce Jenner

When Caitlyn Jenner first revealed to Diane Sawyer that, "For all intents and purposes, I am a woman," Jenner also told Sawyer that Khloé Kardashian was having the most trouble with the announcement. In May, Khloé said she didn't think it was fair that the family had been kept in the dark about how soon Jenner's transition was happening. Indeed, the announcement was coming very shortly. On June 1, 2015, the public officially met Caitlyn Jenner on the cover of Vanity Fair.
Caitlyn's family has had several months to get used to her identity, and they've all been very supportive. Khloé Kardashian addresses the initial difficulties she had with Jenner's transition on today's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Khloé says much of her trouble came not from any issues she had with Jenner's transition itself, but because she felt Jenner wasn't honest or forthcoming with her family about the timeline of events.
"We kept asking him, Bruce, 'What's going on? We're hearing all these rumors.' And he kept telling us one thing, but really he knew he was transitioning and wouldn't be honest with us. So we felt like we were kind of the last to know, so that was hard for us. Especially me. I defended him for so long... Now I'm fully okay with it, but I think the biggest part for me was understanding that Bruce is totally separate than Caitlyn."
Khloé says that she doesn't see any traces of Bruce in Caitlyn at all. "I’m sure he probably hoped maybe glimmers of Bruce would be there. But if your soul really wanted to be a female this whole time, I can’t expect that. So now that we know that he’s, Caitlyn, not Bruce. They’re two separate people and kind of mourn the loss of Bruce, now I’m fine with everything."
"Whatever makes somebody happy, I'm glad that she's happy," Ellen replies.
