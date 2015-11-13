Miley Cyrus does not like to wear clothes. This isn't a condemnation, or even an observation. Cyrus herself has said that it's her lack of clothes that keeps her sparkling personality intact.
So, it is no surprise that she has been featured in yet another R-rated magazine photo spread. Cyrus appears on nine different covers of Candy magazine's ninth issue. The magazine is published in limited quantities by Luis Venegas, and is described as, "the first fashion magazine completely dedicated to celebrating transvestism, transexuality, crossdressing and androgyny in all their glory." Other celebs who have been featured on the cover include Laverne Cox and James Franco.
Cyrus' cover photos were shot by Terry Richardson. At this point, seeing Cyrus naked on the cover of a magazine is far from shocking. If she really wanted to surprise everyone, maybe she could pose in something super conservative?
