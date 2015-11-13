Nick Jonas & Miley Cyrus Were Awkward Teenagers, Just Like You

In the grand pantheon of single-named celebrity couples, there's Brangelina, Kimye, and...Niley?
Nick Jonas pretty much wins #TBT this week by charmingly reminding us that once upon a time, a mere 10 years ago, he and Miley Cyrus were just awkward teenagers in love. Back in the early 2000s, Jonas, who had yet to be signed by Columbia Records, was performing on Broadway in Beauty and the Beast, and we were still years away from the debut of Hannah Montana. Before the twerking, before the controversial hair, they were just a couple of kids with lopsided grins and peace signs. Oh, and with sweat stains and trucker hats to match.
"When you're 13... hanging with your first crush and you're trying to play it cool," the Scream Queens star captioned the post on Instagram, tagging on a delightfully tongue-in-cheek "#wheresmydeodorant" at the end for good measure. (Don't worry, Jonas. You clean up well.)
Jonas called Miley "a good friend in a time of craziness" during an interview with Elle magazine earlier this year. And from the looks of this gem of a photo, it's been that way for quite some time.
