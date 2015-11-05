The Sexy, Secret James Bond Life Of Nick Jonas

The latest installment of the James Bond franchise hits theaters on November 6. No one is more excited about this than Nick Jonas.
Okay, maybe he didn’t call me up and say, “Wow, Vanessa, I can’t wait to go see Spectre this week.” But he did tell me during a July interview in Los Angeles just how much he loves James Bond — specifically, the most recent actor to play 007. I asked Jonas if he was jealous of anyone. (Hey, that song was still top of mind at the time.) “Daniel Craig,” he told me. “ I love James Bond. I want to be James Bond, and I’m jealous of him. He’s the man.”
It got me thinking that Jonas himself isn’t so far off from the Bond character. In fact, there’s a solid set of evidence that he may or may not be a Bond in training. Ahead, 10 times Jonas was living his best Bond life.
