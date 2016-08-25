7 Things I Learned About Sex From Watching Porn

This article was originally published on November 13, 2015.
About a decade ago, I was one of the token female porn reviewers for the Adult Video Network (AVN.com). I also wrote children’s books. You can guess which gig was paid better — and which one required me to use a pseudonym. I relished the opportunity to watch dozens of new videos each month on someone else’s dime. My masturbatory habits were always sated. Plus, it added a fun twist to my sexually charged relationship.
In my role as reviewer, I learned to describe every position — from missionary to reverse cowboy — in a myriad of creative ways. I got to know the actors’ between-the-sheets styles and skill sets; not all sexual activity is created equal. And I haven’t been able to look at an ATM machine without thinking “ass to mouth” ever since. Sure, I fast-forwarded through many slow moments, but I still learned a lot about sex from porn. Here are my seven biggest takeaways.
The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more here.
