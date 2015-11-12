Amber Rose is raising eyebrows and inciting social media fury yet again with a new Time interview. Drawing on the points she makes in her new book, How to Be a Bad Bitch, the article covers Rose's tips for young women to save and spend wisely.
One particularly dumbfounding bit of advice under the "making money" heading has critics shaking their heads. "As women, we’re fortunate enough to use our seductive skills in order to be able to get money from our significant others," she told Time. Okay, so that sentence alone is outrageous. Women are fortunate because of our ability to manipulate men into paying for our shit by turning them on and inflating their egos?
But wait, there's more. "A lot of women don’t know how to seduce a man. It is extremely easy once you get to that point, and you can get anything you want out of them," Rose said, with all the cheery encouragement of a You can do it too! motivational speaker. Now, Rose knows what you're thinking: Isn't that, you know, using the person you love for material gain? Not so. "I know it might sound messed up, but once you get to that point, it’s not using," Rose continued. "It’s not using a man, it’s literally getting what you want by any means necessary." Oh. Now we get it. C'mon ladies, hike those skirts up and let's watch those dollah bills pile up in the bank!
I just woke up and Amber Rose said getting money from men using sexual power is being a feminist?— Remy Buxaplenty (@BlueSquidPark) November 12, 2015
It didn't take long for Twitter to respond. "Exactly what i dont need my daughter to be like," wrote one disappointed dad. "This is Amber rose and her 'feminism' meanwhile entire continents of women are fighting for economic independ-ughhh," another outraged reader posted, along with a photo of text from the interview. Some expressed pity — others, disgust. Here are a couple more reactions.
I kinda feel sorry for any woman who feels that this is the best she has 2 offer. #AmberRose— Candie Ferald (@CandieFerald) November 12, 2015
I'm all for doing what you want, but Amber Rose's idea of feminism makes no sense to me.
No man's money will ever mean anything to me.— Giffindor (@_KKylie__) November 12, 2015
You go, Kylie! For the record, Rose doesn't see what all the fuss is about. She's just looking out for our best interests, ladies! And anyone who has a problem with this sound financial advice is Corny with a capital "C."
Lol y'all are so Corny So it's wrong to ask ur "Significant other" (The person u care about) to help u financially so u can reach ur goal? 😒— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) November 12, 2015
