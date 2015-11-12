Charlie is, of course, known for making terrible decisions, and you can add this one to the list. Dominique can't believe Charlie lied to her again, and she storms out of the house. Just when you think that's the last of Dominique, she shows up at Charlie's door during the episode's closing tag. She tells Charlie that she cares about him, as if he hadn't just betrayed her trust again. Finally, Charlie cuts through the bullshit. "Care, or you're out of money?" he asks. "Does it matter?" Dominique shrugs. She agrees to go to Catalina with him, as if everything else that's happened between them is just water under the bridge.



That's the moment that's disappointing and surprising. Yes, Amber Rose is playing a character. Still, given how much time she's devoted recently to telling women not to invalidate their feelings or listen to negative terms hurled at them (her VMA dress said "golddigger" among other things), the "does it matter?" line seems like an odd statement for Rose to be making.



Perhaps Rose interpreted Dominique going back to Charlie as an act of empowerment. She'll use him for his money for as long as needed and then she’ll drop him like last year's iPhone model. They appear to be trapped in an endless cycle of using each other — he emotionally, and she financially. It's not exactly a healthy relationship, but it seems to be the one they've fallen into that sort of works for them.



If Black-ish were commedia dell'Arte, Charlie would be the harlequin or the fool, so clearly all of his plotlines are meant to be lighthearted and amusing. That's exactly what last night's storyline was, especially with all the gender-swapped love of Nancy Meyers' rom-coms. Amber Rose has been presenting herself as something of a role model for independent, empowered women as of late, though. Even when she's playing a character on a sitcom, her fans are taking messages to heart. What they saw last night was a woman stringing a man along for money after he cheated on and lied to her repeatedly. It's the kind of cliché, stock female character we should be working to eliminate from TV and movies, and Amber Rose has the platform to help make it happen. Turning down such a role would be the first step.

