In the interview in question, Wilson said that she'd turned down the opportunity to partner up with Jenner sisters Kendall and Kylie to present at the MTV Video Music Awards. "What they stand for is totally against what I stand for," the actress said. "They seem a bit superficial, and their careers aren’t really based on talent. I know they’re super popular, but I’m all about personality and working hard to get to where I am." Wilson continued, "I mean, how Kim Kardashian got famous from the sex tape, and I just went to acting school and worked really hard."



