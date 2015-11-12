Rebel Wilson claims to be mending fences with the Kardashians after calling them superficial and talentless on an Australian radio show last week. The 35-year-old actress expressed her goodwill towards the reality-star family on Twitter yesterday. She said that she's "MORE than over this little thing and wish the K clan well X," and that she "even sent them flowers."
In any event, I'm MORE than over this little thing and wish the K clan well X even sent them flowers 🌷🌼🌹— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 12, 2015
But Wilson is also sending some mixed messages. Just a few minutes earlier, she accused the family's publicist of overblowing the comment into a "smear campaign" against her. Indeed, there has been quite the media storm since Wilson's initial remarks — even Oprah chose a team! The Pitch Perfect 2 actress also said she'd be "very happy to debate the Kardashians," though it's not clear whether she meant taking on the family face-to-face or standing her ground in a conversation about them with other people. Either way, doesn't sound like she's quite over it.
Or maybe their publicist can just stop the smear campaign against me because I made one prompted comment about them on Australian radio?— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 12, 2015
In the interview in question, Wilson said that she'd turned down the opportunity to partner up with Jenner sisters Kendall and Kylie to present at the MTV Video Music Awards. "What they stand for is totally against what I stand for," the actress said. "They seem a bit superficial, and their careers aren’t really based on talent. I know they’re super popular, but I’m all about personality and working hard to get to where I am." Wilson continued, "I mean, how Kim Kardashian got famous from the sex tape, and I just went to acting school and worked really hard."
I'd be very happy to debate the Kardashians anywhere / anytime / any topic.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 12, 2015
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
