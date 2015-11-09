When it comes to the Kardashians, Rebel Wilson and Oprah Winfrey will just have to agree to disagree.
Last week Wilson blasted the Kardashian-Jenner family during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show which airs on Australia's KIIS FM. The Pitch Perfect star called the reality stars "superficial," and specifically called out Kim Kardashian for getting "famous from the sex tape" as opposed to working hard.
Winfrey, appearing on the same radio show this morning, sang a different tune about the famous family, citing her experience interviewing them in 2012.
"To really create a reality series that looks like something is actually happening, you have to be on all the time," the media icon explained to the radio hosts.
"I went to film them as a family," she added. "I couldn't believe how hard they work. So I disagree that they don't do work. They have become their own iconic phemon, in this country and abroad, and you don't get that by not doing some work."
By contrast, Winfrey says Lindsay Lohan was "uncomfortable" when filming her own reality series for OWN.
"She's one of those people who said, 'oh yes, sure, I'll have the cameras follow me' and then when you realize how much work that really is...you know how much acting you got to do to make it look real?" revealed Winfrey.
The two do remain in touch, however, with Winfrey sharing that, according to a recent text, Lohan is "in love" and hoping to do another movie.
Man. Oprah really does get all the good gossip. Just another reason to pray that she sits next to you on a plane.
