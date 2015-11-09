

By contrast, Winfrey says Lindsay Lohan was "uncomfortable" when filming her own reality series for OWN.



"She's one of those people who said, 'oh yes, sure, I'll have the cameras follow me' and then when you realize how much work that really is...you know how much acting you got to do to make it look real?" revealed Winfrey.



The two do remain in touch, however, with Winfrey sharing that, according to a recent text, Lohan is "in love" and hoping to do another movie.



Man. Oprah really does get all the good gossip. Just another reason to pray that she sits next to you on a plane.



