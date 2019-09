The Harassment This Young Girl Faced Is Simply Disturbing, But She Isn't Alone

This recent case that illustrates the sexual harassment women face online is especially gut-wrenching.Valentina Schulz is one of more than a dozen tweens competing on the Brazilian version of the MasterChef Junior cooking competition TV show. After a recent episode featuring the 12-year-old chef-in-training, sexual and downright appalling tweets about the contestant began appearing under the show's official hashtag."If she wants it, it's not pedophilia, IT'S LOVE," one tweet quoted by the BBC read A journalist and activist in Brazil took note, and started sharing stories of harassment she had faced as girl using the hashtag #PrimeiroAssedio, or "first harassment."Juliana de Faria, who is affiliated with the feminist group Think Olga told the BBC that after other women chimed in with their own experiences, she started to retweet those stories from the account for the feminist group. The hashtag has now been used more than 90,000 times, according to the BBC. The stories that follow are heartbreaking: