Just another thing to add to the tally of why Canada is cooler than us: They have The Grindmother. Dangerous Minds reports that the 67-year old is the mother of one of the members of Canadian grindcore band Corrupt Leaders . Apparently, her son managed to convince his mom that she was what the band really needed. Late last year, the YouTube page for Corrupt Leaders posted a video called, “My Mother recording grindcore vocals!” In it, the adorable senior citizen alternately shrieks into a microphone and asks her son things like, “So, before it fades out, you do what?” She’s clearly having a grand old time. “I’ll try not to make it sound like I’m having a shit!” she laughs.The Grindmother has apparently been experiencing quite a bit of success; her vocals have attracted the attention of insane rocker and chicken beheader Ozzy Osbourne, who recently tweeted out a link to her video “Any Cost.” She also has her own Facebook page, website, and T-shirts that read, “Listen to Grindmother.” Yes, ma’am!Never has a mother screaming at her son been so sweet. Never change, Grindmother.