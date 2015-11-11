For everyone who didn't get the job, don't lose hope. Starry Victoria's Secret model Gigi Hadid was rejected not once, but twice auditioning for a spot in the illustrious lingerie brand's big television event. But last night, she finally walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
As Hadid's mom, Yolanda Foster, explained to The Daily Mail, "'She's missed [being cast in the fashion show] twice, this was her third try and she pulled it off and got a spot that millions and millions of beautiful women deserve as much as she does. That's a part of the game, though."
Hadid has expressed pride in her athletic body, not always the norm in the world of modeling. The 20-year-old explained that she wants to be a healthy role model for other girls.
Last night, Hadid proved herself an integral part of the catwalk lineup, pulling off the lingerie and butterfly look. So, face down those rejection e-mails, and remember: Sometimes the third time really is the charm.
