Pinterest Just Got Way Easier To Use

If pinning is your thing, you've got to update your Pinterest app today. The platform has made some incredibly helpful changes to its iOS and Android apps that you will definitely want to check out.
Pinterest's improvements center around making it easier to find items you've pinned in the past, as well as find new things based on your existing pins. To do that, Pinterest has updated the layout of your personal profile so that recent pins now sit at the top. According to Pinterest product manager Cesar Isern, most people tend to search for pins they've added over the past month, so this new look will make that search faster.
Once you've become a relatively prolific pinner, Pinterest will organize and let you browse your pins by topic — from ingredients and cuisines to colors and designers. You can also now more easily find specific boards: You can organize them alphabetically or by date, or just search for a specific board or pin.
Pinterest also added a new visual search tool, which makes it easier to find items, patterns, and motifs in pins that you like. Let's say you've pinned some #livingroominspiration, but you're really just interested in the lamp in the back corner of the shot. What is it? Who makes it? Tap the search tool, select that portion of the pin, and Pinterest will pull up more pins that look similar to what's in that image. You can check this out in action in the GIF below.
Making your dream pins become a reality just got a whole lot simpler.
