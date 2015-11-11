Kendall Jenner felt that having the entire Kardashian clan at her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut would have been a little much. (That's why she asked her sisters to stay away.) But she definitely wanted her parents there for support, and of course Kris and Caitlyn obliged their 20-year-old daughter.
The pair stepped out on the town together last night, looking super glam in ensembles that made the most of their tanned and toned gams. Though it appears they sat separately, the proud parents looked happy to see one another at the show.
And of course, Kendall totally rocked it last night. As did her BFF Gigi Hadid — they're clearly an up-and-coming power duo. We're sure this will be the first of many times the world — and their parents — will get to watch these two strut down the catwalk in this iconic show.
