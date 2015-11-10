Kendall Jenner might seem perfectly pulled together based on her reality show persona and Instagram presence. But the truth is that the rising model gets nervous in high-pressure situations, just like everyone else — especially when her famous sisters are bearing witness.
In fact, according to The New York Daily News, Jenner has requested that Kylie, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé steer clear of her upcoming debut in the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Kanye isn't allowed to come, either.
"It was too much pressure and I was like, 'Mom and Dad are good enough,'" Jenner told Confidenti@l backstage at the show's taping this week. "I just need the pressure off. There's enough pressure as it is."
We definitely understand where she's coming from, just wanting Caitlyn and Kris Jenner in the audience. Sounds like the sibling squad will just have to see Kendall's debut along with the rest of America: on television, December 8.
In fact, according to The New York Daily News, Jenner has requested that Kylie, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé steer clear of her upcoming debut in the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Kanye isn't allowed to come, either.
"It was too much pressure and I was like, 'Mom and Dad are good enough,'" Jenner told Confidenti@l backstage at the show's taping this week. "I just need the pressure off. There's enough pressure as it is."
We definitely understand where she's coming from, just wanting Caitlyn and Kris Jenner in the audience. Sounds like the sibling squad will just have to see Kendall's debut along with the rest of America: on television, December 8.
Advertisement