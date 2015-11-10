Ashton Kutcher May Have Finally Posted A Wyatt Photo

Ever since they welcomed their daughter Wyatt in October 2014, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been notoriously private about her identity. Kutcher has tweeted about his disgust for publications that have posted photos of Wyatt. When he appeared on Shark Tank, he called his daughter an "off-camera baby." This fierce protection of Wyatt's identity means that if Kutcher is potentially sharing a photo of her, it must be for the greater good.
Kutcher hasn't confirmed that this picture he posted on Instagram of a small child is of Wyatt. Refinery29 has reached out to his rep for comment. Still, she looks to be about Wyatt's age (13 months), and given that Kutcher shared a photo that shows only a tiny hint of her face, it may very well be the elusive Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher.
Kutcher hasn't confirmed that this picture he posted on Instagram of a small child is of Wyatt. Refinery29 has reached out to his rep for comment. Still, she looks to be about Wyatt's age (13 months), and given that Kutcher shared a photo that shows only a tiny hint of her face, it may very well be the elusive Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher.
Advertisement
Plus, Ashton shared the photo for a good cause. "39 million people have fallen through the cracks into modern day slavery. #redsandproject," he wrote in the caption. Note the red paint in the cracks of the sidewalk in the foreground of the photo. The Red Sand Project was started by artist Molly Gochman. Per her website, the project "is an activist artwork that uses participatory sidewalk interventions, earthwork installations, and convenings to create opportunities for people to question, to connect, and to take action against human trafficking."
There's a message in Kutcher's possible first Wyatt photo. If you're going to look at a picture of a celebrity's baby, this time your curiosity will also be used for a good cause.
Advertisement