The “War on Christmas” outrage comes earlier every year, and now it’s an “issue” in the presidential election. Donald Trump said Monday that he thinks people should boycott Starbucks over the company’s new minimalist holiday cup.



“No more ‘Merry Christmas’ on Starbucks. I wouldn’t buy…maybe we should boycott Starbucks,” the GOP candidate said. “Maybe, I don’t care.”



And because the media circus barker can’t resist talking about his business interests, Trump made a more personal threat to the coffee giant. “That’s the end of that lease,” he said of a franchise location that rents space in one of his buildings.



It’s not a new thing for Republican politicians to weigh in on imagined hostility toward Christians, but this episode may be a new low. Trump’s polling numbers have fallen in recent weeks, and he’s currently running second behind surgeon Ben Carson. Recent questions over inconsistencies and fabrications in Carson’s memoirs have not brought Trump back to the top of the GOP pack.



The top eight Republican candidates will meet for another debate in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. The face-off will air on the Fox Business Network beginning at 9 pm EST. The debate is supposed to focus on economic issues, but there just might be a question on the red cup “controversy.”

