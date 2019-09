This Clever Product Cocktail Is The Secret To Model Grace Mahary's Curls

Styling curly strands can be tricky, but find the right combination of products, heat, and a great cut, and that challenge gives way to pure hair magic. Take, for example, model Grace Mahary's enviable ringlets, which hairstylist Jennifer Yepez coiffed to perfection for a red carpet gala in New York City. Naturally, we had to get all the details."When you have curly hair, it's important to shampoo and condition with a moisturizing product, because you want the curls to have bounce and hydration," Yepez tells us. She used Kérastase Bain Oléo-Curl Shampoo and Masque Oléo-Relax . When Mahary's strands were still damp, Yepez layered in Nexxus' Pro-Mend Split End Binding Leave-In Crème and Pro-Mend Heat Protection Styling Spray "to protect and hydrate the curls." Then, going section by section, she smoothed a touch of Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream from root to tip on small sections of Mahary's locks.