This Clever Product Cocktail Is The Secret To Model Grace Mahary's Curls

Styling curly strands can be tricky, but find the right combination of products, heat, and a great cut, and that challenge gives way to pure hair magic. Take, for example, model Grace Mahary's enviable ringlets, which hairstylist Jennifer Yepez coiffed to perfection for a red carpet gala in New York City. Naturally, we had to get all the details.
"When you have curly hair, it's important to shampoo and condition with a moisturizing product, because you want the curls to have bounce and hydration," Yepez tells us. She used Kérastase Bain Oléo-Curl Shampoo and Masque Oléo-Relax. When Mahary's strands were still damp, Yepez layered in Nexxus' Pro-Mend Split End Binding Leave-In Crème and Pro-Mend Heat Protection Styling Spray "to protect and hydrate the curls." Then, going section by section, she smoothed a touch of Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream from root to tip on small sections of Mahary's locks.
Once she had her perfect cocktail of products, Yepez reached for a diffuser. Bonus tip: "If you have curly hair that is fine and want more volume, you can use your fingers and lift the roots when you're diffusing your hair," Yepez says.
When Yepez finished diffusing, she used a 3/8-inch Hot Tools curling iron for definition on only a few key sections. "You want to make sure that it still looks natural, so take small sections and don't leave your hair on the curling iron for too long," she says. And "make sure to switch up the direction of the curl." As the finishing touch, she applied Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream to the ends.
