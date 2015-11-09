Rocking both bold lips and heavy eye makeup may seem intimidating, but it's not impossible — nor is it against the so-called beauty rules. "Most people think that evening makeup has to be complicated," says makeup artist Nick Barose. "But you can create drama with simple techniques and strong colors."
Take, for example, the look that Barose created on actress Tessa Thompson for a stop on her Creed press tour. The vibrant lips and graphic cat-eye are striking, but actually quite easy to pull off at home. Luckily, Barose was happy to share his secrets with us.
Take, for example, the look that Barose created on actress Tessa Thompson for a stop on her Creed press tour. The vibrant lips and graphic cat-eye are striking, but actually quite easy to pull off at home. Luckily, Barose was happy to share his secrets with us.
“
You can create drama with simple techniques and strong colors.
Makeup Artist Nick Barose
”
First, let's talk about the eyes — which Barose kept strong, but simple. "Sometimes, all you need is long-wearing eyeliner — no need for eyeshadow or shimmer!” he says. To keep the liner in place, Barose suggests dusting lids with powder to absorb any oil and create an even surface. Then, draw the outer flicks first, which makes it easier to keep the shape even. Once you've created the wings, go ahead and draw the entire top lashline. Barose used Sisley Phyto-Khol Perfect Eyeliner in Black, but you can use any long-wear liner in your makeup bag.
For complementary (not competing) lips, Barose recommends a berry hue. In this case, he resisted the urge to go for a classic crimson and picked a deep raspberry, courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana's Cream Lipstick in Guilty. "It's less harsh than red," he explains. For the most opaque color, apply the lipstick directly from the tube, then outline the lips for staying power. Barose used the brand's lip pencil in Desire.
There you have it — bold eyes and bright lips, made easy. Would you try it on your next night out? Tell us in the comments!
For complementary (not competing) lips, Barose recommends a berry hue. In this case, he resisted the urge to go for a classic crimson and picked a deep raspberry, courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana's Cream Lipstick in Guilty. "It's less harsh than red," he explains. For the most opaque color, apply the lipstick directly from the tube, then outline the lips for staying power. Barose used the brand's lip pencil in Desire.
There you have it — bold eyes and bright lips, made easy. Would you try it on your next night out? Tell us in the comments!
Advertisement