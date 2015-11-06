Caitlyn, North, & Penelope Sent Kris Jenner The Sweetest 60th Birthday Notes

Thought you were done toasting Jenner birthdays this week? Oh, you poor thing.
Turns out the reality TV family has two early November birthday girls. Kendall Jenner celebrated her 20th birthday on November 3, and yesterday mama Kris turned the big 6-0. We're actually surprised E! didn't commission a three-part special about it.
In a touching turn of events, Caitlyn Jenner was among those wishing her ex-wife a happy birthday.
Happy birthday @krisjenner. Enjoy the day with our wonderful family.— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 5, 2015
Kim Kardashian also proved her social media prowess by working in two birthday messages.
#TBT HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM! https://t.co/bNnVPA9t11 pic.twitter.com/qowqbNCS1R— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 6, 2015
HBD 2my best friend & mom! Now that I'm a mom I have realized how hard your job is & no one does it better than you! pic.twitter.com/t1r829Kvm1— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 5, 2015
But it was granddaughters North West and Penelope Disick who really took the cake. Literally. Their sweet treat and handmade card had "Lovey" bursting into tears. Good work, girls.
OPENER IMAGE: WWD/REX Shutterstock.
