Caitlyn, North, & Penelope Sent Kris Jenner The Sweetest 60th Birthday Notes

Erin Donnelly
Thought you were done toasting Jenner birthdays this week? Oh, you poor thing.

Turns out the reality TV family has two early November birthday girls. Kendall Jenner celebrated her 20th birthday on November 3, and yesterday mama Kris turned the big 6-0. We're actually surprised E! didn't commission a three-part special about it.

In a touching turn of events, Caitlyn Jenner was among those wishing her ex-wife a happy birthday.

Kim Kardashian also proved her social media prowess by working in two birthday messages.


But it was granddaughters North West and Penelope Disick who really took the cake. Literally. Their sweet treat and handmade card had "Lovey" bursting into tears. Good work, girls.
