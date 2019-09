Sometimes it doesn't take bright, bold colors or dramatic lines to create a jaw-dropping beauty look. Rather, the right combination of soft hues and complementary textures can speak louder than the most vibrant shades ever could. Of course, it doesn't hurt when you're Kiernan Shipka, either.The actress knows her way around a gorgeous red carpet look , but that didn't stop her from knocking our socks off with a coral lip and amber shimmery shadow at the Guggenheim International Gala in New York on Wednesday night. Obviously, we're dying to copy it.