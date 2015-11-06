Sometimes it doesn't take bright, bold colors or dramatic lines to create a jaw-dropping beauty look. Rather, the right combination of soft hues and complementary textures can speak louder than the most vibrant shades ever could. Of course, it doesn't hurt when you're Kiernan Shipka, either.
The actress knows her way around a gorgeous red carpet look, but that didn't stop her from knocking our socks off with a coral lip and amber shimmery shadow at the Guggenheim International Gala in New York on Wednesday night. Obviously, we're dying to copy it.
“
We focused on a color palette with soft ambers, corals, and cream shades.
Makeup Artist Lauren Gott
”
Makeup artist Lauren Gott was the woman behind the look, and opted for a palette of hues to suit Shipka's Dior couture dress. "We focused on a color palette with soft ambers, corals, and cream shades," she says.
For her eyes, Gott went for Dior's Tie Dye - 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in Ambre Nuit, a subtle line of Art Pen liner in black on the top lashline, followed by black mascara. And Shipka's perfectly coordinated lip color? That was Dior's Addict Lipstick in Tribale, under a coat of Addict Lip Maximizer gloss. Soft, yes. Boring? Far from it.
