Ashley Benson's Balmain x H&M Party Look Is The Perfect Fall Transition

Saying goodbye to the ease of undone summer hair and bright colors is not for the faint of heart. Sure, we all love dark, earthy makeup shades and blowdrying our hair so we don't freeze upon exiting the apartment (that second one may be a lie), but that doesn't mean there isn't a harmonious middle ground well-suited for November's not- quite-winter weather.



Case in point: The perfect transitional beauty look that Ashley Benson sported to the Balmain x H&M pre-launch event last night in L.A. Her hair? A rad half-up beach wave, and her makeup? A matte, bright cranberry lip color and shimmery bronze eye makeup. It's basically made for November, so let's discuss further.

