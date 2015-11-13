Even in the bleakest corners of the earth, if you're searching for beauty, you're guaranteed to find it. So when photographer Mihaela Noroc went to North Korea as part of her project, Atlas of Beauty, the stunning portraits she was able to capture tell a story not often told about the Hermit Kingdom. But is it the truth?



Noroc has made a name for herself traveling to more than 40 countries and photographing women, in natural light, who stare directly into her camera. "I think everybody has to cultivate their own beauty, rather than copying something that doesn't [suit them]," she writes in her mission statement. "Beauty is everywhere, and it’s not a matter of cosmetics, money, race, or social status, but more about being yourself." Through her work, Noroc hopes to celebrate diversity around the world, to celebrate the beauty of diversity. But what happens when she's capturing beauty in a country that doesn't celebrate diversity, and punishes its citizens for presenting anything other than a very narrow, government-dictated image of what is appropriate?