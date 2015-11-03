Sure, today is Kendall Jenner's birthday, but her younger khameleon sister is still not to be upstaged in the beauty department. During a party celebrating her model sis' big 2-0, Kylie debuted baby bangs — her umpteenth new look of the year.
The 18-year-old's new 'do takes center stage in a series of photo-booth shots from the Los Angeles bash. Veering away from the full-on, thick fringe she experimented with (briefly, of course) at the VMAs, these bangs are shorter, choppier, and more rocker-chic. And she took the razored look to badass new levels, pairing it with a new blunt bob.
As the holidays approach and the year comes to an end, do we think this'll be King Kylie's last hair change of 2015? Well, nah. After a year of likely the most hair switch-ups from a celebrity to date, we can almost guarantee it won't be. We're even willing to take bets — seriously, wagers and predictions in the comments, please.
