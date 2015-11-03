Jennifer Lawrence Feels Presidential… Just Not In The Way You Think

Jennifer Lawrence has finally come forward about how her filming schedule is taking its toll on her youthful good looks.
We’re joking, of course — Lawrence looks amazing by any standard — but the star did comment on her hectic filming schedule after she and Hunger Games co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth became the 289th-291st people to put their pawprints on the boardwalk in front of the TCL Chinese Theater.
Lawrence, Hutcherson, and Hemsworth signed names and pressed hands and feet into cement outside the iconic theater with all the pomp and circumstance you might expect of a bunch of twenty-somethings.
Lawrence has stayed beyond busy, with two films coming out before the end of the year. Joy and Mockingjay Part 2 are capstones of a three-year stretch that has seen Lawrence complete a whopping twelve movies.
“I try to keep working so people can see other characters and other things I can do instead of taking vacation time, and now I’m aging like a president,” Lawrence told journalists, comparing herself to the tendency of American leaders to age in dog years while they occupy our highest office.
The physical proof of Lawrence’s claim is dubious at best. Set up pictures of her and President Obama side-to-side if you want proof, but we doubt you need it.
For proof of how hard she works, though, you need not look further than the beachside vacation she took with Amy Schumer. Their time “off” resulted in a film-writing collaboration and at least one amazing Instagram video of Aziz Ansari yelling "Are we writing a script or staying at a bed and breakfast?" at a sleeping Kim Schumer, Amy’s younger sister.
Lawrence’s schedule shows no sign of letting up, especially with an upcoming collaboration with Darren Aronofsky already in the works. All of this and she may live on in a theme park, as Lionsgate is looking into spinning The Hunger Games into a series of rides.
Sorry you’re so busy Jennifer! We can trade lives if you want.
