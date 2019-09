When the conversation turned to the topic of emoji, things got pretty heated for, well, a conversation about emoji. The guys asked the " Focus " singer her favorites from the new batch of updates. She rattled off a bunch (champagne bottle, yes!) and added, "The unicorn's great obviously, of course." But it's only for girls, according to the DJs.Grande insisted that "boys, many boys use the unicorn emoji... Who says the unicorn emoji isn't for men? Come on!" She didn't let them off the hook there, though, adding, "You need a little brushing up on equality over here." Yes, somebody please send these guys a gender-equality 101 primer, stat. Or at least a guide on how to conduct non-sexist interviews.Later in the segment, Justin and Eric redeemed themselves ever so slightly by asking a substantive question: What does the pop star want to change in the world? She answered: "I think judgement in general. Intolerance, meanness, double standards, misogyny, racism, sexism — all that shit... That’s what we need to focus on. We have work to do." She added, "And we'll start with you." Amen.