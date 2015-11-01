Our favorite kitten-eared pop star, Ariana Grande, didn’t break her stride during an iHeartRadio performance this Friday, when a cell phone came careening her way mid-performance. Picture it: Los Angeles, Halloween Eve, skeletons dancing, smoke machine billowing. And then, in comes a mobile device, like a rocket, unceremoniously chucked by an audience member. (Perhaps the pitcher disliked the chanteuse's Jack Skellington get-up? Or maybe it was in honor of Mischief Night?)
Grande's new single is titled “Focus," which perhaps accounts for her poise in the midst of the flying technology. “Did someone just throw a phone on stage?” she asked the crowd, according to Us Weekly. “That’s so dangerous. What if your screen cracked?”
The 22-year-old vocalist then picked up the phone and returned it to the troublemaker, adding: “Whose is this? Is this yours? Be careful. Take your phone back.”
Lucky fan. Grande had to apologize for Donutgate not long ago, so it's not surprising that she's watching her tongue. Besides, she has better things to do than get huffy on stage. After all, she's got bigger fish to fry...like riding the charts with "Focus" and readying a new album for release.
Watch the video below for a look at her performance and the phone-throwing action.
