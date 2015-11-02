Viola Davis' daughter, Genesis, skipped the store-bought halloween costume this year. She didn't go the DIY princess or witch route, either. Instead, the 5-year-old decided to dress up like the most important woman in her life: her mom. Specifically, she dressed up as her mom on the night she won an Emmy in September.
Davis shared the adorable photo in a Facebook post, which she captioned: "So.....the Elsa costume? Didn't work for her. The Pirate? A no go. So she finally said,'I just want to be YOU mommy'! So... uhh.....this is ME." Isn't that the sweetest thing? (And also enviably badass?)
Genesis couldn't have picked a better costume (or role model). Her mother's historic win for her role as Annalise Keating on How to Get Away with Murder made Davis the first African-American woman to win the Emmy award for best actress in a drama series. Davis' powerful acceptance speech made an equally big impact with her blunt but inspiring statements about race and opportunity in and outside of Hollywood.
The best part? This costume is no unattainable fantasy. Davis' little girl has a very good shot at growing up to be just like her mom.
