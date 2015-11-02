Story from Pop Culture

Viola Davis' Daughter Won Halloween With A Tribute To Mom

Carolyn L. Todd
Viola Davis' daughter, Genesis, skipped the store-bought halloween costume this year. She didn't go the DIY princess or witch route, either. Instead, the 5-year-old decided to dress up like the most important woman in her life: her mom. Specifically, she dressed up as her mom on the night she won an Emmy in September.

Davis shared the adorable photo in a Facebook post, which she captioned: "So.....the Elsa costume? Didn't work for her. The Pirate? A no go. So she finally said,'I just want to be YOU mommy'! So... uhh.....this is ME." Isn't that the sweetest thing? (And also enviably badass?)

Genesis couldn't have picked a better costume (or role model). Her mother's historic win for her role as Annalise Keating on How to Get Away with Murder made Davis the first African-American woman to win the Emmy award for best actress in a drama series. Davis' powerful acceptance speech made an equally big impact with her blunt but inspiring statements about race and opportunity in and outside of Hollywood.
Photo: Courtesy of Viola Davis' Facebook.
The best part? This costume is no unattainable fantasy. Davis' little girl has a very good shot at growing up to be just like her mom.
