Nicki Minaj Responds To Backlash Over "Disabled" Video

Erin Donnelly
There's more Halloween drama for Nicki Minaj.

First, the singer caught flak for sharing a photo of a Bill Cosby-themed Halloween costume. A video has since surfaced showing the Minaj, decked out in a fairy princess costume, waving a wand at a Halloween partygoer in a wheelchair and commanding her to walk.

Not surprisingly, the video received a lot of backlash, with many accusing Minaj of making fun of people with disabilities. There is, however, more to the story. The woman featured in the video doesn't have a disability; she's a friend of the rapper who happened to be sitting in a motorized scooter.

Minaj defended her actions in a Twitter post aimed at gossip blogger Perez Hilton, accusing him of knowing full well who the woman was.

Minaj may not be getting off the hook entirely, though. As commenters have noted, the video starts out with her saying, "If only I could find Handi-Man," as in the superhero character with special needs played by Damon Wayans on In Living Color. What's that about?

