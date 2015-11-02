Not surprisingly, the video received a lot of backlash, with many accusing Minaj of making fun of people with disabilities. There is, however, more to the story. The woman featured in the video doesn't have a disability; she's a friend of the rapper who happened to be sitting in a motorized scooter.



Minaj defended her actions in a Twitter post aimed at gossip blogger Perez Hilton, accusing him of knowing full well who the woman was.



