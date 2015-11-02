There's more Halloween drama for Nicki Minaj.
First, the singer caught flak for sharing a photo of a Bill Cosby-themed Halloween costume. A video has since surfaced showing the Minaj, decked out in a fairy princess costume, waving a wand at a Halloween partygoer in a wheelchair and commanding her to walk.
Not surprisingly, the video received a lot of backlash, with many accusing Minaj of making fun of people with disabilities. There is, however, more to the story. The woman featured in the video doesn't have a disability; she's a friend of the rapper who happened to be sitting in a motorized scooter.
Minaj defended her actions in a Twitter post aimed at gossip blogger Perez Hilton, accusing him of knowing full well who the woman was.
Lol. That's NOT a disabled person and u know that. Are u that desperate for attention? https://t.co/vaWzfIifyp— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) November 1, 2015
Bitch, u knew. That's my friend in a scooter. Have a great day. I surely will. 😘 https://t.co/rRR4lXtV5X— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) November 1, 2015
Minaj may not be getting off the hook entirely, though. As commenters have noted, the video starts out with her saying, "If only I could find Handi-Man," as in the superhero character with special needs played by Damon Wayans on In Living Color. What's that about?
