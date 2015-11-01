What's sadder than belting out Adele's "Hello" on a dark, quiet Halloween? Answer: Belting out Adele's "Hello" dressed as sad clowns on Halloween.
Joe Jonas' new band, DNCE, performed a rendition of Adele's new smash hit at Saturday Night Online outfitted as sad clowns.
Why sad clowns? Because it's Halloween. And no happy clown could ever hope to deliver the raw power and emotion of an Adele ballad.
DNCE nails the Adele cover (who knew Joe Jonas could hit those notes?) in a video posted by Jonas, along with a hilarious photo, on Halloween.
In case you have no idea what DNCE is, it's a band consisting of Joe Jonas, Joo Lee, Cole Whittle, and Jack Lawless. The quartet popped up on the music scene in September. Their new music video for the buzzy single "Cake By The Ocean" was directed by Jonas' supermodel girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.
If you're interested in crying to Adele while being slightly creeped out by clowns, then watch the video, below:
