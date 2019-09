To get the word about FemiLift out to cancer survivors this Breast Cancer Awareness month, the United Breast Cancer Foundation teamed up with Cindy Barshop , the founder of VSpot Medi-Spa, which uses the FemiLift Laser in its vaginal rejuvenation treatments. If anyone can draw attention to this technology, it’s Barshop. The straight-shooting New Yorker (and Real Housewives of New York alum) and is no stranger to vagina talk. She founded Completely Bare, a laser hair-removal business that helped make Brazilians mainstream and revolutionize the way women thought and talked about grooming pubic hair. Now with VSpot, Barshop’s focusing even more on women’s sexual health and satisfaction. “Nobody talks about the vagina after breast cancer,” she says. “But being able to feel sexy and be intimate again is emotionally and physically vital for survivors.”So far, the only reported downside of the FemiLift Laser treatments is the cost, which ranges from $850 to $1150 per session and isn’t covered by insurance. I haven't received the treatment; if I could afford it, I would. Hopefully, insurance will start to cover it in the future. In the meantime, Barshop is offering a free first treatment to survivors, as well as a package of four sessions for $2,950 (while three treatments are recommended, Barshop believes that four are needed to achieve optimal results). Click through to VSpot Medi-Spa to book a session or to learn more about the treatment that could transform the sex lives of cancer survivors.