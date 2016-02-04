This article was originally published on October 30, 2015.



Breast cancer and its treatments wreak all sorts of havoc on the body. Survivors (a group that includes me) know that hair falls out from chemotherapy, skin gets burned from radiation, and breasts never look or feel the same again. We call this “collateral damage.” But we’re rarely warned about other brutal symptoms: vaginal dryness, itching, burning, and painful intercourse, which can mess with our sex lives for years.



Once my battle with breast cancer was over, I thought that the tough stuff was behind me. Boy, was I wrong. I soon learned that survival comes at a physical — and emotional — price that I hadn’t expected. It was hard enough to adjust to the weird implants from surgery, thicker waistline and hot flashes from hormone therapy, and some very unflattering curls from chemo. But a dry vagina, too? You’ve got to be kidding me, I thought. “Cancer surgery and treatments force women into early menopause,” says Jian Jenny Tang, MD, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at New York City’s Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “The ovaries stop producing estrogen, so the vaginal tissue gets thinner and the glands produce less mucus. It’s a big concern.”