Caitlin Kiernan
Wellness
The Challenges Of Sex After Cancer
Caitlin Kiernan
Sep 25, 2018
Beauty
This Super-Effective Zit Treatment Is Not What You Expect
Caitlin Kiernan
Sep 11, 2017
Sex
A Survivor Shares The Hardest Part Of Sex After Breast Cancer
Caitlin Kiernan
Feb 4, 2016
Makeup
How Bad Is Expired Makeup
Really
?
This time every year, we read the same story about how vital it is to spring-clean our makeup bags. If we don't heed the warnings, we (allegedly) risk
by
Caitlin Kiernan
Fitness
Insta-Inspirations: 10 Female Instagrammers To Motivate Your Workout
It's just about now — the lull between New Year's and spring — where most of us fall off the exercise train. Hard. NYE resolutions don't seem so
by
Caitlin Kiernan
Fitness
New Workout Fitwall Is Balls-To-The-Wall Burn
Sick of Spin class? Over sweating buckets at Bikram? Kinda scared of Crossfit? We're right there with you. So, whenever we hear about a new workout
by
Caitlin Kiernan
Skin Care
7 Fast Beauty Fixes You Can Find In Your Fridge
Need a beauty fix STAT? Instead of heading for your bathroom cabinet, make a beeline to your fridge. Many of the foods you eat to stay energized and
by
Caitlin Kiernan
Fragrance
The Real Deal On Aphrodisiac Perfumes
While we love using beauty products to enhance what we've already got, we're also not against a tweak here or camouflage there to help those things
by
Caitlin Kiernan
Makeup
A No-Fail Way To Get Longer Lashes TONIGHT
False eyelashes. Growth serums. Lash extensions. We will try just about anything to make our real lashes have that they-look-so-long-they-must-be-fake
by
Caitlin Kiernan
Skin Care
Which Face Oil Is Right For You?
Face oils are one of those things that just make people nervous. A mere mention of the words and images of a greasy T-Zone and gnarly breakouts come to
by
Caitlin Kiernan
