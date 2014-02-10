Face oils are one of those things that just make people nervous. A mere mention of the words and images of a greasy T-Zone and gnarly breakouts come to mind. We get it: A Slip 'n Slide face isn’t a good look. But, long before creams and serums, oils were the secret to youthful skin. Cleopatra (the original beauty junkie) washed with it daily. Today, the trend is gaining traction thanks to celebs including Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Stone, and Miranda Kerr, who swear by these slick picks.