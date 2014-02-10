Face oils are one of those things that just make people nervous. A mere mention of the words and images of a greasy T-Zone and gnarly breakouts come to mind. We get it: A Slip 'n Slide face isn’t a good look. But, long before creams and serums, oils were the secret to youthful skin. Cleopatra (the original beauty junkie) washed with it daily. Today, the trend is gaining traction thanks to celebs including Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Stone, and Miranda Kerr, who swear by these slick picks.
Why? Unlike a lot of beauty products on the market, the benefits of oil are proven and dramatic. “The extra fatty acids and lipids in face oils help thicken the skin and give it a glow,” says Dr. Macrene Alexiades-Armenakas, director of Dermatology and Laser Surgery Center in NYC.
So, why the bad rap? Well, not all oils are created equal. “There a lot of options and it’s important to select the right one for your skin type,” says Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mt. Sinai Hospital in NYC. “The wrong one will lead to more problems.” To help avoid that, our experts spill on the face oils that will leave your skin type flawless.