Adele wasn't always a brooding balladeer with perpetually perfect eye makeup. The singer posted a throwback Thursday picture on her social media accounts, revealing that once upon a time, she was an adorably goofy kid with a conspicuous lack of front teeth.
"Throwing it way back with this! Thank you for all the love, I am so blown away. X #TBT" Adele wrote.
The photo is particularly sweet, because the pop star is not very active on social media, especially compared to her peers. In fact, she only very recently started posting to Instagram. Perhaps this #TBT a sign of more delightful throwbacks to come.
Throwing it way back with this! Thank you for all the love, I am so blown away. X #TBT pic.twitter.com/MdpONeUnEt— Adele (@Adele) October 29, 2015
Sure, the photo makes you smile, but her pipes will break your heart nonetheless. We still haven't gotten our emotions in check since she released "Hello" last week.
The single marked Adele's major return to the spotlight following a three-year absence. The Xavier Dolan-directed video for the song has already broken a Vevo record once held by Taylor Swift and has been parodied and memed. There's also a Rick Ross remix of the track.
Adele's full album, 25, comes out November 20.
