Adele wasn't always a brooding balladeer with perpetually perfect eye makeup. The singer posted a throwback Thursday picture on her social media accounts, revealing that once upon a time, she was an adorably goofy kid with a conspicuous lack of front teeth."Throwing it way back with this! Thank you for all the love, I am so blown away. X #TBT" Adele wrote The photo is particularly sweet, because the pop star is not very active on social media, especially compared to her peers. In fact, she only very recently started posting to Instagram . Perhaps this #TBT a sign of more delightful throwbacks to come.