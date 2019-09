Not everyone thinks that using the phrase "spirit animal" is offensive — plenty of other people stepped forward and said that the actress' tweet should be a non-issue. "How is saying 'spirit animal' cultural appropriation? That's not a white phrase. Everyone says that," one user wrote (admittedly missing the point).Fortunately, the back and forth didn't become too vitriolic either way before Washington stepped in and wiped the slate clean. "So, Id never been schooled to concept that using 'spirit animal' in the way I just did is cultural appropriation. I get it. I apologize. TY!" she tweeted about 20 minutes after her initial post on the subject.And then, she pulled what was either a brilliant marketing move or a genuine moment of adoration for internet users out of her back pocket. "I love how much I learn from social media. I love being in conversation with you. I appreciate this community. I really do. #Grateful," she added And just like that, it was over, and at least one person was a little wiser than before the dialogue began.