This Target Ad's Princess Elsa Will Melt Your Heart

Every little girl wants to be Elsa from Disney's “Frozen” this Halloween . And with a new ad, Target sent a simple message that she can be.Parents are praising Target for a new Halloween advertisement featuring an adorable young girl with a disability. The little girl is dressed as Princess Elsa while propped up on arm crutches, and sports a shimmery Elsa costume along with glitter eye makeup and sparkly shoes. Jezebel reports that the ad was first posted on Facebook last week by mother Jen Spickenagel Kroll who wrote, "Thank you for including a child with braces and arm crutches into your advertising campaign! And as Elsa, no less!”She added, "My daughter (with arm crutches and prosthetic legs) is going to FLIP when she sees this!"