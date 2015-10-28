This Target Ad's Princess Elsa Will Melt Your Heart

Every little girl wants to be Elsa from Disney's “Frozen” this Halloween. And with a new ad, Target sent a simple message that she can be.
Parents are praising Target for a new Halloween advertisement featuring an adorable young girl with a disability. The little girl is dressed as Princess Elsa while propped up on arm crutches, and sports a shimmery Elsa costume along with glitter eye makeup and sparkly shoes.
Jezebel reports that the ad was first posted on Facebook last week by mother Jen Spickenagel Kroll who wrote, "Thank you for including a child with braces and arm crutches into your advertising campaign! And as Elsa, no less!”
She added, "My daughter (with arm crutches and prosthetic legs) is going to FLIP when she sees this!"
Dear Target, I love you. Thank you for including a child with braces and arm crutches into your advertising campaign!...Posted by Jen Spickenagel Kroll on Sunday, October 18, 2015
Since her post went up, advocacy groups and parents have praised Target for inclusion. This isn’t the first time the company has received praise for their approach. Back in 2012, they featured a toddler with Down Syndrome in an advertisement.
"At Target, our core beliefs of diversity and inclusivity are reflected in our advertising and in our business overall,” a Target spokesperson told Refinery29 in an email statement.
They added, "We’ve included people with disabilities in our advertising for more than 25 years and we’re humbled by the support we’ve received recently. We look forward to a day when diversity of all types in advertising is no longer a topic of discussion, but a way of life."
