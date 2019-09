Millions of people share their personal lives on Instagram every day. A lot of these personal stories are interesting, inspiring, and surprising, particularly ones by women, a segment that has historically been hushed in the male-dominated media. So in an effort to celebrate its female storytelling, Instagram launched a new campaign under the hashtag #MyStory."It’s so important for women to tell their stories. What social media has done is democratize that," #MyStory curator Jessica Bennett told Refinery29. Bennett is a journalist who primarily covers women's issues, and curates a separate LeanIn collection of stock images with Getty. "In the past, the ability to be a photographer, or to depict daily life, was reserved for a select few — that's the way media worked. Now, anyone can tell their story."Bennett searched through hundreds of Instagram images to select the 28 profiles that are being featured in #MyStory. They are women who are smashing stereotypes, overturning clichés, and inspiring others to get out there and do the same. (You can check out the full list at the bottom of this post.)