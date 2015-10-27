An open letter to MAUREEN CALLAHAN Girl, I think I understand your pain. You're a sick woman. It must be such a sad, unfulfilling and lonely existence to get paid for "writing" (I use the term loosely) an article put together from out of context information "written" by other journalists over a period of time, for different periodicals, in different countries. I can't even imagine your suffering having made a life and name working for what has to be the worlds worst, trashiest, and most irresponsible of "newspapers" (LOL)! I can imagine the powerful and fulfilling feeling you must feel with each piece you "write" that helps yourself and your readers feel better about their lives by putting down others who are so fortunate as to have been blessed with a genuine passion for creation. Those creative individuals who like everyone else has feelings, a sexual appetite, "issues", character defects, and professional ups and downs. If you were a real writer and not the parasite feeding off of the successes and failures of others I wouldn't bother writing my thoughts here. I do feel sorry for you. Please know you are in my prayers. I hope you will someday find something, somewhere that gives you pleasure...and not at another's expense. Should that moment happen for you, please don't thank me. I only wish the best for everyone. Even you. Sincerely and disrespectfully, Marc (Jacobs). #lethimwhoiswithoutsincastthefirststone #youwannacomeforme?

