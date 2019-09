Don't mess with Marc Jacobs if you're not prepared for the repercussions: The designer posted a scathing open letter to writer Maureen Callahan on Instagram last night, in response to Callahan's New York Post takedown , published on Saturday. Callahan didn't mince words: Her piece, titled "What's wrong with Marc Jacobs? Mystery of business struggles, bizarre behavior" was an undeniably negative assessment of Jacobs as a boss — and as a person.Callahan didn't actually speak to Jacobs for the feature; instead, she gathered a hit list of negative tidbits from other stories penned about the designer. Her dishy piece includes an exhaustive rehash of Jacobs' early days in fashion, including his struggles with drug addiction. (Last year, Callahan came out with Champagne Supernovas: Kate Moss, Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, and the '90s Renegades Who Remade Fashion, so she's already done a deep dive into Jacobs' wilder days.) She also points out a mix of recent, unflattering rumors and facts about Jacobs, such as Adidas' lawsuit filed against the designer in April, and whisperings that Marc was actually fired from his role at Louis Vuitton.