A 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit northern Afghanistan and Pakistan, killing at least 180 people.
The earthquake that struck north-east Afghanistan and Pakistan on Monday afternoon was so massive that tremors were felt as far as New Delhi. Among the dead are 12 young Afghani girls who were in school when the powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hit, and they were killed in the ensuing stampede to escape the building. The death toll is expected to rise as aid organizations arrive in the region and workers explore the surrounding Hindu Kush mountains. (The Guardian)
The World Health Organization found “sufficient evidence” that eating processed meat increases the risk of getting some cancers, but you probably already know that if you follow a single vegetarian on any social media platform.
The World Health Organization single-handedly ruined some frat boy’s ambitious Thanksgiving plans that involved creating a bacon-wrapped turkey monstrosity. According to the WHO's new report, eating processed meats, like bacon and sausage, can cause colon and stomach cancer. Labeling processed meat as a “carcinogenic,” the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer discovered that consuming 50 grams of hot dogs or bacon each day increases the risk of developing bowel cancer by 18%. The IARC also called red meat, i.e., beef and lamb, a “probable carcinogenic," although the link is weaker. (Time)
Florida called off its controversial week-long bear hunt after 293 animals were killed in less than two days. From now on, hopefully “bear hunt” will only be used to refer to the new gay dating app.
After just two days, wildlife officials ended Florida’s first bear hunt in 21 years, as participants proved to be just a bit too eager to meet the quota. Used as a highly criticized method of controlling bear populations in Central Florida and the Panhandle, the hunt was scheduled to take place over a whole week. Yet permitted hunters managed to kill a total of 295 bears by Sunday night, almost reaching the statewide quota of 320. “We’d rather err on the conservative side,” said state wildlife commission executive director Nick Wiley. (Miami Herald)
Kristen Wiig admitted that the sexist backlash to the all-female Ghostbusters reboot “bummed” her out, which we’re just going to assume is a euphemism for “sent her into a blind feminist rage.”
While speaking with the Los Angeles Times about her new indie comedy Nasty Baby, Kristen Wiig finally commented on the surprisingly vitriolic outrage that seized the internet after Paul Feig announced his all-women Ghostbusters reboot. “The fact there was so much controversy because we were women was surprising to me,” the former SNL star said. “Some people said some really not nice things about the fact that there were women. It didn’t make me mad, it just really bummed me out. We’re really honoring these movies.” Are you happy, whiny baby misogynists? You bummed out Wiig, a gem of a woman who only wants to make people laugh and feel good. Way to go. You’re monsters. (Variety)
A 24-year-old salon manager was found frozen to death inside a cryotherapy chamber.
Just a few days ago, Chelsea Ake-Salvacion, a 24-year-old aesthetician and manager of Nevada’s Rejuvenice salon, was quoted in a Las Vegas Review-Journal article singing the praises of cryotherapy, a new form of treatment that involves brief localized exposure to subzero temperatures. Before the article was even published, Ake-Salvacion was found frozen to death in one of her salon’s cryotherapy chambers. It is believed that she was in the machine for at least 10 hours. (Buzzfeed News)
The NYPD union is boycotting Quentin Tarantino’s films after he took part in a Black Lives Matter protest.
The head of the NYPD’s union is encouraging New Yorkers to boycott Quentin Tarantino’s newest film, The Hateful Eight, which isn’t slated to hit theaters until December. Tarantino drew the NYPD’s ire after he spoke at a Stop Mass Incarceration Network rally, telling the crowd of 300 demonstrators, “When I see murders, I do not stand by... I have to call a murder a murder and I have to call the murderers the murderers.” The president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association is now calling Tarantino a “purveyor of degeneracy,” and released a statement declaring that the director isn’t welcome to “peddle his slanderous ‘Cop Fiction’” in the city any longer. (Vice)
Chewbacca was arrested in Ukraine while campaigning for Darth Vader to be mayor. Somehow this is a real news story and not just a Mad Lib filled out by a George Lucas fanboy.
In the worst viral marketing campaign for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Chewbacca was arrested outside of an Odessa polling station on Sunday. Well, not the Chewbacca — the real Chewbacca is in space. This was a man dressed as a Wookie who was attempting to solicit votes for Darth Vader’s mayoral run. After driving Darth Vader to the poll station, Chewie was detained by police for campaigning on an election day and refusing to show his documentation. Both Chewbacca and Darth Vader are members of Ukraine’s Internet Party, which routinely enters Star Wars characters as candidates for election. (Huffington Post)
Our deep dive into the culture of American Apparel revealed the iconic company shares a lot of characteristics with a cult.
American Apparel's former CEO Dov Charney is known for his hipness, as well as his infamously inappropriate behavior. Despite endless lawsuits, sexts that he alledgedly sent to employees, and a viral video of the ex-CEO showing his penis to employees, the cult of Charney lives on. But why? (Refinery29)
