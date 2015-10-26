Khloé Kardashian Thanks Fans For Patience & Support

Khloé Kardashian has understandably been flying under the radar in recent weeks. She's clearly going through a rough time — one that is both deeply private as well as obvious fodder for public discussion.
But it seems that this week she's finally stepping slowly back into the limelight. Six days ago, she thanked fans for their tremendous support during Lamar Odom's recovery. Yesterday, she debuted a darling cropped haircut on Instagram.
And now, she's sharing another message with fans on her personal website. The 31-year-old posted an appreciative note for followers who have been patiently waiting for her to make a fully-fledged return to all channels. Check it out below.
Welcome back, Khloé.
