Are Kendall and Kylie Jenner — dare we say it — kopykats? One West Palm Beach, FL-based resort wear brand sure thinks so.
According to Page Six, Island Company, the swim and beach gear conglomerate has "slapped" America's most famous teenage sisters — alongside mass retailer PacSun, with a lawsuit over their collaboration with the brand.
The Jenner collection for PacSun, which is described as being "inspired by the diversity, optimism and creativity of the Golden State," features an array of off-the-shoulder tops, denim dresses, and T-shirts — the latter of which is causing some legal buzz. The particular tee that is raising red flags reads, "Run away. Fall in love. Never return;” veering, as the lawsuit reports, a little too close for comfort to Island Company's trademarked logo: "Quit your job. Buy a ticket. Get a tan. Fall in love. Never return.” Though the shirt made its debut during the Fall 2015 collection, "Las Rebeldes" (The Rebels), it is currently not listed for sale on the store's website.
The official complaint, which was revealed by Page Six, allegedly states that this uncanny similarity between the Jenner X PacSun top and the Island Company motto “is likely to cause confusion, mistake and deception among consumers, the public and the trade as to whether defendants’ products or services are affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by plaintiff.” If the suit is successful, PacSun will be forced to remove the aforementioned saying from all its pieces.
Neither Kylie, Kendall, or PacSun have issued an official statement (though Refinery29 has reached out for a comment). And while the quotes are indeed very similar, to be honest, both T-shirt slogans seem an awful lot like some generic motivational sticker we’d buy on a whim and (maybe) put on our fridge. So regardless of the outcome, maybe we can all learn a lesson from this: let's all try to be a bit more kreative.
According to Page Six, Island Company, the swim and beach gear conglomerate has "slapped" America's most famous teenage sisters — alongside mass retailer PacSun, with a lawsuit over their collaboration with the brand.
The Jenner collection for PacSun, which is described as being "inspired by the diversity, optimism and creativity of the Golden State," features an array of off-the-shoulder tops, denim dresses, and T-shirts — the latter of which is causing some legal buzz. The particular tee that is raising red flags reads, "Run away. Fall in love. Never return;” veering, as the lawsuit reports, a little too close for comfort to Island Company's trademarked logo: "Quit your job. Buy a ticket. Get a tan. Fall in love. Never return.” Though the shirt made its debut during the Fall 2015 collection, "Las Rebeldes" (The Rebels), it is currently not listed for sale on the store's website.
The official complaint, which was revealed by Page Six, allegedly states that this uncanny similarity between the Jenner X PacSun top and the Island Company motto “is likely to cause confusion, mistake and deception among consumers, the public and the trade as to whether defendants’ products or services are affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by plaintiff.” If the suit is successful, PacSun will be forced to remove the aforementioned saying from all its pieces.
Neither Kylie, Kendall, or PacSun have issued an official statement (though Refinery29 has reached out for a comment). And while the quotes are indeed very similar, to be honest, both T-shirt slogans seem an awful lot like some generic motivational sticker we’d buy on a whim and (maybe) put on our fridge. So regardless of the outcome, maybe we can all learn a lesson from this: let's all try to be a bit more kreative.
Advertisement