Update: The first installment of Double Act is now live! Check out the inaugural video here, and the full Q&A with Lotte Andersen and Phoebe Collings-James on the Stella McCartney site.
This story was originally published on October 26, 2015.
The Stella McCartney girl is a lot of things: She's laid-back yet put-together; she's cool with a conscience; she can do the seemingly impossible. However, a new web series from the brand aims to let us in on all of the theoretical Stella gal's wardrobe secrets — and teach us how to approach our closets with a Stella mentality.
Launching tomorrow on the brand's website and social media platforms, Double Act brings Stella McCartney's creations off the runway and into real life through playful, creative styling. A different duo of influencers will host each episode (hence the series' name) and will style key McCartney pieces — those dubbed Stella Essentials — along with a couple of other recent, shoppable items. The result: You'll see the same items through an array of fresh, very cool sets of eyes, making McCartney's already approachable aesthetic even more accessible.
For the first installment of Double Act, McCartney enlisted art director Lotte Andersen and artist Phoebe Collings-James, both of whom have collaborated with the label in the past. (Andersen art-directed the Adidas Stellasport Tumblr content, while Collings-James appeared in a previous video for the brand.) The duo were chosen for the series based on their "penchant for color, playful dressing, and an individual eye for style," according to a press release. This certainly isn't the first time Andersen and Collings-James have paired up: The twosome met in a London club many years ago, according to McCartney's team, and have been BFFs ever since.
Andersen describes the experience of working with Collings-James on this project as "bliss, fun, giggles, love" in an interview that will accompany the first episode. As for her favorite item from the shoot, she pointed to "the best" flared jeans. Andersen picked a bomber jacket that's "easy to wear, cool, and practical."
While your closet may not be filled to the brim with all-Stella-everything, the styling takeaways translate to virtually any wardrobe. In the teaser clip, shared exclusively with Refinery29, Andersen and Collings-James play around with staple silhouettes like a a faux-fur coat and platform shoes — both Stella signatures, but also likely already present in your own fall lineup.
This isn't McCartney's first foray into original video content: The label previously released a six-episode series called One City, One Girl, with each installment tied to a stylish locale and an influencer residing in that specific metropolis. (Collings-James stars in the London episode.) Watch Andersen and Collings-James twirl about in some fur-free fur and white-hot platforms in the teaser below, and stay tuned for the premiere of the first full episode on October 27.
