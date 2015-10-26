Colton Haynes Is The Halloween Champ We Didn't Know We Needed

Halloween itself isn't until Saturday, but we feel like we can go ahead and declare a costume winner. Step right up, Colton Haynes.
The actor/model slayed it over the weekend by transforming into everyone's favorite Disney baddie, Ursula from The Little Mermaid. Seriously, his makeup team deserves some sort of off-duty Oscar. And can we give him extra props for rocking a plus-size, gender-bending getup that's infinitely more interesting than simply trying to look sexy?
Looking back, it seems Haynes has been hitting home runs in the costume department for quite some time. He's done Eeyore. He's done Linus. And don't even get us started on Elsa.
Behold, three of our favorites. Can't wait for next year.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/BeImages.
