In a post titled "Didn't believe my girlfriend when she said she saw a face on the wall, then I took a picture of it," Imgur user Mahurtma either gave us proof of ghosts or (more likely) proof that sometimes weird water damage to walls can go viral under the right lighting conditions.Still not sure you're seeing it? No worries. Another user cleaned it up a little bit and — from the looks of his doctored photo — added a little bit of additional shading and possibly a tricorn hat.