And the hits just keep on coming.
Much has been made of Ariana Grande's contribution to Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean?" remix, but it's time for girlfriend to promote her own music. The pop star took to social media yesterday and did just that.
On Sunday Grande shared a short clip of her next single, "Focus," on Instagram. There's not a lot to work with, but here's what we know:
The video features Grande with platinum hair.
There's a trumpety beat that calls to mind Christina Aguilera's "Candyman" phase.
There's a lot of scatting and harmonizing.
Watch the clip below so you can judge for yourself.
The full song will be revealed on October 30, just in time to make your weekend party playlist. Hooray!
OPENER IMAGE: Erik Pendzich/REX USA.
