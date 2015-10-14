If there's one celeb who's known for keeping her look consistent, it's Ariana Grande. The songstress' cat-eye and high ponytail have long been her signatures, on- and offstage. But recently, Grande has taken to Instagram to unveil a few changes to her usual beauty repertoire. Just last month, she posted an image of her natural curls and yesterday she went a step (way) farther, posting a snapshot of herself with platinum-blonde locks.
Grande has been promoting her new single "Focus," which will drop October 30, on her social media accounts. She put up a very pixelated version of the art for her single three days ago, posting progressively less pixelated renditions of the same image until it became in focus (we see what you did there, Ariana). The final image went up yesterday, and revealed a portrait of Grande with her usual cat-eye and pony — but this time with a head of thick, platinum-blonde hair.
We're surprised that Grande would take the plunge and bleach her strands. The star has been very open about her hair damage after years of dyeing it red for her Nickelodeon show, so it's more than likely not a real dye job — perhaps it's even a wig. Nevertheless, we're digging this surprising hair switch for the singer.
Related Links:
7 Ways You're Accidentally Turning Your Blonde Hair Yellow Or Brassy
What To Do When Your Hair ODs On Product
The Pro Guide To Getting, Maintaining & Growing Out Blonde Hair
Advertisement