Nothing comes between Kendall Jenner and her Calvins — not even a shirt.
Jenner posted a topless photo to Instagram Friday, showing off her new pair of jeans and its fancy detailing, writing, "#mycalvins moment. thanks to @calvinklein for my new jeans. back pocket."
Of course, it may be hard for some to really focus on the back pocket embroidery, since the risqué bedroom photo that has Jenner showing a bit of skin. The photo does manage to keep things PG and rather artsy, though, only showing a bit of sideboob.
Not that Jenner's afraid to take it off, since she has previously posed topless for the cover of LOVE and in the pages of Interview. More recently, she stripped down to her skivvies for a shoot with the iconic creative team Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
One thing is for sure: Jenner sure knows how to sell a pair of jeans — and that's a good thing, since Calvin Klein signed the young model last year to appear in advertisements for its underwear and denim. The brand even gave her a major billboard in Times Square that had her repping jeans, which was later vandalized by a drone. Not to worry, it was eventually replaced.
