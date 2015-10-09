Kendall Jenner Strips Down For A Steamy Photo Shoot

We're used to seeing a pretty pulled-together version of Kendall. Some may argue that out of all the Kardashian-Jenner kids, she exudes the most poised and polished public persona.
But a recent photo shoot with the iconic creative team Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott show the rising model in a way we're not used to seeing her: stripped down to her skivvies, with streaky mascara.
Fresh off Paris fashion week, Kendall posted photos of a project she worked on with the men behind @Mertalas. Wearing only her underwear and a strategically placed arm across her chest, the second-youngest sister in America's controversial "first family" poses provocatively in what appears to be a shower.
"Washing away my sins," she captioned one of the photos on her own Instagram account. In another, she's leaning against the wall, one arm up, and staring straight into the camera. We can't recall when we've seen her this racy before, and the message is very clear. Kendall Jenner is all grown up. See for yourself in the images below.
