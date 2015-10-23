Say what you must about how he landed there, but Lamar Odom has been in a literal fight for his life over the past week. After several harrowing days at Sunrise Hospital in Nevada, the basketball player was transferred to a Los Angeles facility, where he'll continue to receive treatment for his badly damaged kidneys.
Khloé Kardashian has been at her estranged husband's bedside every step of the way. Wednesday of this week, news broke that her lawyer put in a divorce petition request, negating earlier divorce documents the couple signed in July — meaning that, for now, they've called off legally terminating their nuptials.
Why they hit the stop button on their divorce, which has been in the works since December 2013, is anyone's guess — and no one's business but Kardashian and Odom's. Furthermore, there's been no word on whether or not it has anything to do with recommitting to their marriage.
But, that didn't keep the cheeky digital-greetings company, Someecards, from circulating a new design on the subject. "Here's to Lamar Odom on being the first guy in history to have coke and hookers save his marriage," it reads.
Chris Rock re-posted the photo to Twitter, adding his own message, "Stay strong Lamar." While some fans thought the tweet was funny, others called the comedian out for circulating a tasteless joke when the basketball star isn't out of the woods yet.
We tend to agree with the latter chorus. While there's nothing wrong with introducing a little levity into the mix, we're less than enthusiastic about the circulation of this particular missive. Lamar and Khloé have been through enough lately. At least while he's still recovering, let's leave them alone.
